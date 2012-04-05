Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his imcomparable success, Criss' passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before and it's coming from Las Vegas to Northeast Ohio's Goodyear Theater on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 p.m.This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that's in your face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before.Reserved seat tickets go on sale this Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Goodyear Theater Box Office and Ticketfly.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone at 877.4.FLY.TIX (877.435.9849).Criss Angel is the most influential and imitated magician in the modern era. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on the A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show and many other shows, books and videos, Criss Angel is, as the Las Vegas Sun wrote, "The #1 magic show of all time!"