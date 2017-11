Legacy Village, L.L. Bean and Q104 have partnered to offer a complimentary photo for each child that visits

with Santa! In addition $5 will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for every complimentary photo distributed up to $10,000.



Santa Days & Hours:



Saturday, November 25 – 12 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 26 – 12 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 – 12 -4 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 – 12 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – 12 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 – 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 – 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 – 12- 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 – 12 – 4 p.m.

Stop by for a free photo and make a holiday greeting card for patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.



For more information, call Legacy Village at 216-382-3871



Don’t miss Pet Photos with Santa on Wednesday, December 13 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.