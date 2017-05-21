The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon in its 40th year of providing a running experience for all individuals who want to participate regardless of their abilities. More than 350,000 runners have participated, generating more than $15 million annually to benefit the Cleveland community.



The Cleveland Marathon began in 1978 in an effort to bring a positive and meaningful fitness event to the City of Cleveland. The original course began at Cleveland State University and traveled west to Bay Village and back. Some of the race's most tremendous growth has occurred under the Rite Aid Pharmacy sponsorship since 2003, in which time race participation has grown 300 percent.