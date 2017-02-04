5th Annual Cupid’s Undie Run Cleveland
Saturday
Feb 4, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
House of Blues - Cleveland
308 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114 Map
More Info
Hosted by Jeremiah, Jeff, and Aly from Q104!
• Fifth annual Cupid’s Undie Run Cleveland
• Saturday, February 4th, 2017 (12-4p)
• At House of Blues
• Party with a Purpose
• A ‘brief’ one-mile(ish) run and a big party
• Benefiting The Children’s Tumor Foundation to help #EndNF (neurofibromatosis)
• http://www.ctf.org/
• More info and registration: www.cupidsundierun.org/cleveland
• All Cleveland participants receive a free Cupid Cleveland t-shirt
• Presented by Cavs, The Q, Monsters and Gladiators
• Fifth annual Cupid’s Undie Run Cleveland
• Saturday, February 4th, 2017 (12-4p)
• At House of Blues
• Party with a Purpose
• A ‘brief’ one-mile(ish) run and a big party
• Benefiting The Children’s Tumor Foundation to help #EndNF (neurofibromatosis)
• http://www.ctf.org/
• More info and registration: www.cupidsundierun.org/cleveland
• All Cleveland participants receive a free Cupid Cleveland t-shirt
• Presented by Cavs, The Q, Monsters and Gladiators
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business