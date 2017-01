Hosted by Jeremiah, Jeff, and Aly from Q104!• Fifth annual Cupid’s Undie Run Cleveland• Saturday, February 4th, 2017 (12-4p)• At House of Blues• Party with a Purpose• A ‘brief’ one-mile(ish) run and a big party• Benefiting The Children’s Tumor Foundation to help #EndNF (neurofibromatosis)• More info and registration: www.cupidsundierun.org/cleveland • All Cleveland participants receive a free Cupid Cleveland t-shirt• Presented by Cavs, The Q, Monsters and Gladiators