Events

5th Annual Cupid’s Undie Run Cleveland

Saturday

Feb 4, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

308 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114 Map

More Info

Hosted by Jeremiah, Jeff, and Aly from Q104!

• Fifth annual Cupid’s Undie Run Cleveland
• Saturday, February 4th, 2017 (12-4p)
• At House of Blues
• Party with a Purpose
• A ‘brief’ one-mile(ish) run and a big party
• Benefiting The Children’s Tumor Foundation to help #EndNF (neurofibromatosis)
http://www.ctf.org/
• More info and registration: www.cupidsundierun.org/cleveland
• All Cleveland participants receive a free Cupid Cleveland t-shirt
• Presented by Cavs, The Q, Monsters and Gladiators

