Renew, refresh and restore your home at the 2017 Great Big Home + Garden Show, Feb. 3-12, at the Cleveland I-X Center. The show is sure to inspire while providing the opportunity to explore more than 600 exhibits and engage with over 1,000 experts.



“Now in its eighth year, The Great Big Home + Garden Show continues to be the premier source for Northeast Ohio homeowners to find innovative products and get advice from industry experts,” said Show Manager Rosanna Hrabnicky. “The show continues to get bigger and better with multiple Idea Homes this year and a great lineup of home and garden celebrity appearances.”



Visitors won’t want to miss the Blockbuster Movie!-themed Garden Showcase, a 6,200-square-foot Ultimate Smart Home, Luxury Lake Living feature and Idea Home in the Garden Showcase. Produced by Solon-based Marketplace Events, this year’s Great Big Home + Garden Show has something for everyone and will leave attendees inspired to get started on their next home and garden project.



2017 Show Dates & Hours:



NOW 10 DAYS!



Friday, Feb. 3 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mon - Fri, Feb. 6-10 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Location:

Cleveland I-X Center One I-X Center Drive Cleveland, OH 44135

Tickets (Single tickets valid for one day of show):

$15 Box Office (Adult Admission)

$12 Online at www.greatbighomeandgarden.com courtesy of Dollar Bank or in-store at any Discount Drug Mart location (Adult Admission)

$11 Seniors 65+ with ID (Monday-Thursday only, tickets must be purchased at show box office)

$10 Group Tickets (Minimum 20)

$5 Children ages 6-12 years



FREE Children 5 and under



Theme Days



Red Hat Days – Friday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 10: Wear your red hat on either of these days and purchase a discounted ticket for $10. Four ticket maximum per red hat purchase.



Group Discount Day – Wednesday, Feb. 8: Two tickets for the price of one when buying 10 or more. Pre-order tickets and pick up at will-call by calling (440) 248-5729 ext. 118.



Heroes Day – Friday, Feb. 10: Active and retired members



Returning favorites from 2016 will offer new products and designs to inspire. They include:



 The popular Garden Showcase will feature Blockbuster Movie!-themed gardens created by some of Northeast Ohio’s top landscapers. From Wizard of Oz to The Godfather, each garden will leave visitors wanting to pop some popcorn and enjoy their favorite movie! Gardens are sponsored by WKYC-TV, WDOK-FM and WQAL-FM.



 The combined Main Stage and Loretta Paganini Cooking Stage will offer attendees the best of home improvement celebrity appearances with the opportunity to taste and enjoy culinary delights in one convenient location. A state-of-the-art kitchen stage and vignette, will be designed and built by the Home Builders Association for consumers to tour between stage presentations. The Main Stage is sponsored by 84 Lumber, WKYC-TV and the Home Builders Association.



 Show attendees can relax and enjoy fine dining among the beauty of the Garden Showcase in the I-X Bistro, a full-service, white tablecloth restaurant.



 At The Petitti Gardening Stage, daily gardening seminars on landscape design, flora and furnishing outdoor rooms will be held by Northeast Ohio landscape experts. The Petitti Floral Mart will also feature numerous outdoor furniture sets and plants to purchase.



 Kids can have fun in Playground World’s KidZone, featuring a variety of safe, high-quality playground equipment and exciting giveaways for parents.



New features and attractions at the 2017 show include:



 A fully-constructed 6,200-square-foot Ultimate Smart Home designed by Xtend Technologies and custom-built by Pepperwood Homes will inspire visitors with ideas for outfitting their own homes with the latest in design and smart home technologies. Landscaping surrounding the home is provided by Morton’s Landscaping. Feature sponsored by Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Magazine and Ohio Magazine.



 Visitors will want to create their own retreat space after they experience the Luxury Lake Living feature from Cornerstone Landscaping, Inc. and Weaver Barns. Explore the private dock from Cornerstone Landscaping, complete with its own personal kayak launch, and tour two rustic cabins from Weaver Barns. Featured sponsored by WOIO-TV.



 A fully-constructed 2,500-square-foot sustainable, energy-efficient home, “The Sunflower,” built by Blossom Homes, LLC features three-bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. This Idea Home located in the Garden Showcase is sure to inspire. Feature sponsored by Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Magazine and Ohio Magazine.



 If you are a recent new home owner, in the market to build or renovate, stop by the Home Builders Association Housing Resource Center located next to The Main Stage. Bring your home photos, plans, or ideas and get expert advice from a professional.



 The Club Cambria sponsored by cleveland.com moves to the middle of the show floor this year. The space features OBERFIELDS and Kurtz Brothers products and is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or a light snack.