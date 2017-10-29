Boo At The Zoo
More Info
Cleveland's favorite Halloween tradition just got sweeter at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo presented by Citizen's Bank features more treat stations, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides, plus three weekends to choose from:
Fridays through Sundays - October 13th through the 29th - 5pm - 9pm
Get your tickets in advance and save $1 per ticket at clevelandmetroparks.com/boo. Hurry, before tickets disappear.
