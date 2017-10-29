Events

Boo At The Zoo

Friday

Oct 13 - Oct 29, 2017

3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland, OH 44109 Map

More Info

Cleveland's favorite Halloween tradition just got sweeter at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo presented by Citizen's Bank features more treat stations, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides, plus three weekends to choose from:

Fridays through Sundays - October 13th through the 29th - 5pm - 9pm

Get your tickets in advance and save $1 per ticket at clevelandmetroparks.com/boo. Hurry, before tickets disappear.

