Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square
Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square
The Cleveland Foundation Ice Skating Rink is NOW OPEN.
The rink will be open throughout the holiday season, offering a "cool" attraction to downtown Cleveland's premier outdoor venue.
The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink will remain open for the season until Feb. 28, 2018, with skating available for just $10 per skater, which includes skate rental. If you bring your own ice skates tickets are $7.
Additionally, Holiday Friends and Family 10-packs will be available for sale on-site. Holiday Friends and Family 10-packs are just $75 and a savings of $25 off the regular price.
Normal Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 3pm – 10pm
Saturday: 11am – 10pm
Sunday: Noon – 8pm
Tickets will be available in an admission and skate rental kiosk located just outside of the rink near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. Ice skate sizes from children’s 9 to adult size 13 will be available to rent.
Would you like to host an event or party in the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink? CLICK HERE to contact the Public Square Programming and Operations team to find out how.
BUY TICKETS ONLINE
