Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
More Info
Saturday, August 12 - Noon to Midnight
Sunday, August 13 - Noon to 11:00 p.m.
Monday, August 14 - 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 15 - Noon to 11:00 p.m.
One of the city's biggest and most vibrant festivals is taking place this weekend! The Feast of the Assumption is celebrating its 119th year in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood, and you're invited. During the four days of festivities, indulge your taste buds with delicious Italian foods and desserts, listen to live music, visit with old friends or make new ones over a bottle of Peroni or glass of Chianti, and take your children on fun carnival rides in the churchyard. Click here for a full schedule of events.
Getting to the Feast
Avoid the hassle of finding a parking space, and take RTA's Red Line to the Feast! Simply disembark at the Little Italy - University Circle station, and you'll be steps away from the fun. RTA's HealthLine is another easy, convenient way to get to-and-from the event.
For a full list of nearby parking information, check out the parking map found at the bottom of this page.
Sunday, August 13 - Noon to 11:00 p.m.
Monday, August 14 - 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 15 - Noon to 11:00 p.m.
One of the city's biggest and most vibrant festivals is taking place this weekend! The Feast of the Assumption is celebrating its 119th year in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood, and you're invited. During the four days of festivities, indulge your taste buds with delicious Italian foods and desserts, listen to live music, visit with old friends or make new ones over a bottle of Peroni or glass of Chianti, and take your children on fun carnival rides in the churchyard. Click here for a full schedule of events.
Getting to the Feast
Avoid the hassle of finding a parking space, and take RTA's Red Line to the Feast! Simply disembark at the Little Italy - University Circle station, and you'll be steps away from the fun. RTA's HealthLine is another easy, convenient way to get to-and-from the event.
For a full list of nearby parking information, check out the parking map found at the bottom of this page.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business