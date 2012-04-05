Events

Get Fit Healthy Living Expo

Saturday

Dec 2 - Dec 3, 2017

1 I-X Center Drive
Cleveland, OH 44135 Map

More Info

When you can’t get out, get in! The I-X Get Fit Expo features the latest developments in fitness, nutrition and sports over two days. The weekend long event will educate our society about the power of achieving growth and strength to become a better version of you. Whether you are a hardcore fitness enthusiast or someone taking their first steps towards a better lifestyle, the I-X Get Fit Expo will help you learn how to make positive choices that lead to a happier and healthy future.

Be Inspired, Live Healthy, Get Fit!

December 2 – 3, 2017 • Cleveland, Ohio
Saturday: 9 AM – 7 PM • Sunday: 10 AM – 6 PM
International Exposition (I-X) Center

For more info, to register and purchase tickets visit ixgetfit.com

