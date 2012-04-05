November 24 - December 31, 2017Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays · 10am - 6pmWednesdays & Fridays · 10am - 9pmSundays · Noon - 6pmChristmas Eve & New Year's Eve · 11am - 3pmGlow AdmissionAdults: $16Children (3-12): $12Children 2 and under: FreeFREE for Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum members**Glow is open Monday, December 18 from 10am - 6pmGlow - Cleveland Botanical Garden's winter spectacular and one of Cleveland's most celebrated holiday traditions - returns this holiday season. Glow transports you to a world full of seasonal cheer, where all-new wonders and returning traditions await you.-Delight at the creative trees decorated by Affiliate Garden Clubs.-Marvel at the amazingly whimsical gingerbread houses.-Hop aboard the Garden Express for a train ride through the outdoor gardens.-Take a family photo in front of our two-story tree.-Visit a lively town square filled with musicians and carolers.-Delight at a model train with 220 feet of brass G gauge track winding through a miniature tropical rainforest and Cleveland neighborhood.-Make a craft to take home from Evergreen Adventures.-Decorate your very own gingerbread house with our full array of sweet treats (additional fee)-See the lights shine brighter on Wednesday and Friday evenings, with extended hours and seasonal dinner specials.-Grown-ups can do their shopping at the Garden Store.-Leave your own wish on the Wishing Tree.-Make a day of it in University Circle and take the family skating at the nearby Rink at Wade Oval.We hope to see you at Glow. Tickets now available online, at the Botanical Garden ticketing desk or by calling 216.721.1600, ext. 100.Glow admission includes full access to the Botanical Garden including the Eleanor Armstrong Smith Glasshouse and outdoor grounds.