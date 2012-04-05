The Great Big Home + Garden Show returns!



Renew, Refresh and Restore your Home. At The Great Big Home & Garden Show everything that you need to turn your home and garden dreams into reality can be found under one roof. Explore more than 600 exhibits, Engage with more than 1,000 experts and Envision unique gardens themed around Music! The Main Stage and Cooking Stage feature HGTV Celebrities, local experts and chefs and Idea Homes!



Friday, Feb. 2; 11am-9pm

Saturday, Feb. 3; 10am-9pm

Sunday, Feb. 4; 10am-5pm

Monday, Feb. 5; 11am-9pm

Tuesday, Feb. 6; 11am-9pm

Wednesday, Feb. 7; 11am-9pm

Thursday, Feb. 8; 11am-9pm

Friday, Feb. 9; 11am-9pm

Saturday, Feb. 10; 10am-9pm

Sunday, Feb. 11; 10am-6pm



For more information and show features visit greatbighomeandgarden.com and for tickets visit the below.