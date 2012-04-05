The Harlem Globetrotters known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment will bring their 2018 World Tour to Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena for two games on Wednesday, December 27th at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheQArena.com. Fans can also purchase tickets at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations OR the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office.



The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour.