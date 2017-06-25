Events

Kids Days at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, presented by Giant Eagle

Saturday

Jun 24 - Jun 25, 2017 – All Day

3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland, OH 44109 Map

More Info

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo transforms into a giant playground June 24th and 25th for KidsDays presented by Giant Eagle.

On Saturday, come meet Daniel Tiger, Curious George and other favorite characters. Your regular admission also includes BMX thriller demos, a DJ dance party and non-stop games throughout the zoo.

Purchase your tickets online and save $1 per ticket. For a full schedule of events and times visit Clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo.
