Mr. Kringle® gives families the opportunity to have fun together in a very special way. Kringle's Inventionasium® is more than just a visit with Santa, it's an adventure all to its own - a fully immersive hands-on experience where guests take an active role inventing toys for the holiday season.The Inventionasium® entertains diverse families from all over the world and boasts one of the "Best Santas in the U.S.” according to TIME.com.Holiday Hours:November Show Dates-18,19,25,26 10am-8pm, 7pm Sundays24 3pm-8pmDecember Show Dates-2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 20-23, 27-30 10am-8pm, 7pm Sundays1, 6-8, 13-15 3pm-8pmChristmas Eve 10am-3pmWHAT TO EXPECTYour family is invited to assist Mr. Kringle® in the evaluation and creation of toys. Discover the departments of the Inventionasium®, Kringle's® top secret toy lab.Invent with Kringle’s® elite team and help them prepare for the holiday season. Explore various testing rooms and engage in hands-on activities. Meet with Mr. Kringle® himself, for a private visit and photo opportunity.Purchase your pictures, unique toys, novelties, ornaments and decor from Kringle's Toy Shoppe®!THE EXPERIENCEYour Inventionasium® adventure begins at the entrance to a secret passage with Mr. Kringle's personal assistant, Charolette Hollyhop™. The extraordinary receptionist measures the groups imaginativity levels until a top secret assignment is dispatched. Quick! Through the portal!Once through, find your group in the Hallway of Founders™. Learn the hidden mysteries of the Inventionasium® and its’ most famous Inventologists. Search for clues that will unlock coded messages throughout your tour.Ideas spark lightning fast inside the Brainstorming Cave™. Harness your creativity and shape prototypes of your most spectacular ideas out of Mr. Kringle’s latest invention.The Puppet Pattern Workshop™ is a menagerie of eyes, ears, furs and antennae. Join the puppet production team and mix and match new masterpieces! Zany interchangeable parts make possibilities endless.Experiment with super absorbent polymers at the Grow Snow Laboratory™. Watch as scientists demonstrate Mr. Kringle’s Everlasting Snow Solution™ before your merry eyes!Toy Engineering™ is home to another toy creation station. Hone in on your inventing skills and concoct simple or sophisticated toys to pitch to Mr. Kringle®.Meet members of Kringle’s® family in the Hiccup Hangout™. Keep a look out for dancing chandeliers and some rather unexpected surprises!Finally it’s time for your Private Visit with Mr. Kringle®. Discuss your ideas and review your Krismas™ wish list while our photographers capture your merriest moments on camera.Before your departure, enjoy Kringle’s Toy Shoppe®. Purchase your pictures and Kringle’s® unique toys, novelties, ornaments and decor from our stylish selection!MAKE MAGICAL MEMORIESMr. Kringle® encourages guests to wear pajamas or festive outfits for the most memorable experiences.Photography is encouraged throughout the entire experience except inside Mr. Kringle's office. If you are interested in taking your own photos with Mr. Kringle®, purchase the “take-your-own-photo” photography option, “Charolette’s Suggestion™” online or upon arrival the day of your visit.Have you come before? Remember to return with your Mr. Kringle & Company® Coloring Book(s) for character autographs and special signings.