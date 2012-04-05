Ohio RV Supershow
The largest indoor recreational vehicle show in the country is set for January 10-14, 2018, at the I-X Center in Cleveland. The show boasts more than 600 of the newest RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire show floor of the I-X Center covering nearly 800,000 square feet.
Save Time, Buy Online at: www.ohiorvshow.com
Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – January 10, 11& 12 – Noon – 9pm
Saturday, January 13 – 10am – 10pm
Sunday, January 14 – 10am – 6pm
There is NEW daily entertainment from comedy chefs Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show. This professional comedy cooking show combines live stand-up and instructional cooking. Mac and the Big Cheese, also known as “MBC”, consist of Pat Mac and Mike Flaverman. The duo has been touring the world for the past 11 years together.
Come enjoy these hilarious chefs as they will teach guests easy, inexpensive and delicious meals for the outdoors for friends and family. As these hilarious guys always say, "KEEP ON COOK'n!!!" Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show - Times
Wednesday, January 10
2pm, 5pm & 7pm
Thursday, January 11
2pm, 5pm & 7pm
Friday, January 12
2pm, 5pm & 7pm
Saturday, January 13
Noon, 3pm & 7pm
Sunday, January 14
Noon, 2pm & 4pm
The Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show is a professional comedy cooking show combining live stand-up and instructional cooking. Mac and the Big Cheese, also known as “MBC”, consist of Pat Mac and Mike Flaverman. The duo have been touring the world for the past 11 years together and have more than 37 years of national touring stand-up experience – they consider themselves the Abbott and Costello of comedy cooking! Their show has been seen on TruTV, Travel Channel, WGN and heard on NPR’s Splendid Table. The pair has been on local affiliates hundreds of times demonstrating their hilarious approach to cooking and their love and knowledge of outdoor cuisine.
“We have the top RV dealers at our show offering the very lowest RV prices of the year – it’s the best time to buy,” said Shelley Dillen, executive director of the Great Lakes RV Association. “RVs are made lighter and more durable than ever before. We have seen an upward climb of younger families buying RVs in the past couple years. RVing is cost effective for families and you get to take your ‘house’ with you when you travel.”
Don’t miss tons of family entertainment at the show! NEW is Rick Smith Jr. the Magician, who will have shows on the weekend. Gem Mine Sluice with Countryside Campground is back daily - guests can pan for real gems & minerals! All gems are real and many are high-quality and suitable for cutting, polishing and mounting.
Pets are a big part of the family especially while RVing and there will be seminars Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Traveling Tips & Tricks with your Dog from Sit Means Sit Dog Trainers.
Ferris Wheel Stage
Wednesday, January 10 Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show 2pm, 5pm & 7pm
Thursday, January 11 Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show 2pm, 5pm & 7pm
Friday, January 12 Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show 2pm, 5pm & 7pm
Traveling Tips and Tricks with your Dog with Sit Means Sit -- 6pm
Saturday, January 13 Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show Noon, 3pm & 7pm
Traveling Tips and Tricks with your Dog with Sit Means Sit -- 1pm and 4pm
Sunday, January 14 Mac and The Big Cheese featuring the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show Noon, 2pm & 4pm
Traveling Tips and Tricks with your Dog with Sit Means Sit -- 1pm and 3pm
Feature Area Stage
Saturday, January 13
Rick Smith Jr. Magician – 11:30am, 2pm & 4pm
Sunday, January 14
Rick Smith Jr. Magician – 11am; 1:30pm & 3:30pm
The Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association (GLRVA), which is a trade organization in Northeast Ohio, hosts the 42nd Annual Ohio RV Supershow. Their mission is to educate the public about recreation vehicles and the recreation vehicle lifestyle. Members include RV dealers and related businesses. Tickets are available at the I-X Center Box Office: $13 for adults; Children 12 and under FREE; and 2-Day Passes are $20. Coats for Kids will be onsite Wednesday through Friday. Anyone donating a coat those days will receive $2 off their admission at the I-X Center Box Office.
