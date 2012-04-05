Join tens of thousands of fans as they converge at Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming to celebrate the best in pop culture. Meet your favorite celebrities including: Stan Lee, David Tennant, Billie Piper, Ezra Miller and more! Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con brings it all - Movies, Comics, Toys, Video Gaming, Games, TV, Anime, Manga, Horror, Original Art, Collectibles & More! Kids 10 and under are free with an adult admission, get yours today at WWW.WIZARDWORLD.COM.



Show Hours

Friday, March 2, 2018 - 4pm – 9pm

Saturday, March 3, 2018 – 10am – 7pm

Sunday, March 4, 2018 – 10am – 4pm



Admissions Details

• All Admissions Gain Entry to Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming

• Important: Bring your printed out e-Admissions to the event to gain admittance.

• Up to two Children 10 and under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult