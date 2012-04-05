Wizard World Comic Con
Friday
Mar 2 - Mar 4, 2018 – All Day
Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland
Lakeside Avenue East
Cleveland, OH 44114 Map
More Info
Join tens of thousands of fans as they converge at Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming to celebrate the best in pop culture. Meet your favorite celebrities including: Stan Lee, David Tennant, Billie Piper, Ezra Miller and more! Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con brings it all - Movies, Comics, Toys, Video Gaming, Games, TV, Anime, Manga, Horror, Original Art, Collectibles & More! Kids 10 and under are free with an adult admission, get yours today at WWW.WIZARDWORLD.COM.
Show Hours
Friday, March 2, 2018 - 4pm – 9pm
Saturday, March 3, 2018 – 10am – 7pm
Sunday, March 4, 2018 – 10am – 4pm
Admissions Details
• All Admissions Gain Entry to Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming
• Important: Bring your printed out e-Admissions to the event to gain admittance.
• Up to two Children 10 and under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult
Show Hours
Friday, March 2, 2018 - 4pm – 9pm
Saturday, March 3, 2018 – 10am – 7pm
Sunday, March 4, 2018 – 10am – 4pm
Admissions Details
• All Admissions Gain Entry to Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con & Gaming
• Important: Bring your printed out e-Admissions to the event to gain admittance.
• Up to two Children 10 and under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business