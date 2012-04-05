Celebrate Mother's Day with a perfect 5K run/walk through Crocker Park and Westlake!



DATE

Sunday, May 13, 2018



PLACE

Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market Street

Westlake, Ohio 44145



BAG CHECK

We will have a bag check inside Market Square for all runners.



START TIME

Registration - 7:30 am



Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market Street

Westlake, Ohio 44145



Kid's Dash: 8:20 am

5K - 8:30 am

TIMING SYSTEM

5K Chip Timed



DISTANCE

5K

REGISTRATION

Pre-Registration:



5K Indivdual- $30.00



Family Registration (2 or more): $25.00



Kid's Dash (6 & under): $10.00

***includes finisher gift bag*** (no t-shirt included)



Online registration will be closed on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:15 am



All mailed entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Make checks payable Hermes Sport and Events



Hermes Sports and Events

2425 West 11th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44113



Race Day Registration (Cash or Check Only)

5K - $35.00

Kid's Dash: $15.00

No family registration on race day.

PACKET PICK-UP

Friday, May 11, 2pm - 7pm



Fleet Feet Sports - Westlake

26149 Detroit Road

Westlake, OH 44145



Sunday, May 13, 7:30am - 8:30am



Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market Street

Westlake, Ohio 44145



AWARDS

Individual

Top 3 men and women in the following age categories:



14 & Under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70 & Over



Top 3 Moms will win a special gift!



WHAT YOU GET

- Short sleeve race t-shirt

- Age group awards

- Flower for each finisher

- Post-race refreshments and goodies

- B-tag timing results



CHARITY



A portion of your registration will go directly to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services "Hope for the Holidays." You can also make an additional donation to this charity when you register!



Hope for the Holidays is our annual gift program for children and teens in foster care. In early December we invite children and foster parents to our building for a holiday party, where they choose a brand new toy, game, or book for themselves or a sibling. Children can also take a picture with Santa, enjoy homemade cookies and milk, and create a holiday craft.

This program is made possible by gifts from generous donors like you from churches, businesses, schools, families and individuals. Every gift makes a difference



REFUND POLICY

Sorry, but all entries are non-refundable. Once we’ve received and processed your entry, you will not receive a refund, you may not give or sell your race number to other people, and entry fees are not transferable to the next year’s race or any other race.



You are able to transfer your entry to another person for a fee of $10.00. This can be done at any of the packet pickups prior to race day. There will be NO transfers on race day!



SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Interested in sponsorship? Contact Joe Neroni (216) 623-9933 or jneroni@hermescleveland.com



MORE INFORMATION

For more information, contact Hermes Sports & Events at (216) 623-9933.