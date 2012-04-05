Moms Rock 5K
Celebrate Mother's Day with a perfect 5K run/walk through Crocker Park and Westlake!
DATE
Sunday, May 13, 2018
PLACE
Market Square at Crocker Park
239 Market Street
Westlake, Ohio 44145
BAG CHECK
We will have a bag check inside Market Square for all runners.
START TIME
Registration - 7:30 am
Market Square at Crocker Park
239 Market Street
Westlake, Ohio 44145
Kid's Dash: 8:20 am
5K - 8:30 am
TIMING SYSTEM
5K Chip Timed
DISTANCE
5K
REGISTRATION
Pre-Registration:
5K Indivdual- $30.00
Family Registration (2 or more): $25.00
Kid's Dash (6 & under): $10.00
***includes finisher gift bag*** (no t-shirt included)
Online registration will be closed on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:15 am
All mailed entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Make checks payable Hermes Sport and Events
Hermes Sports and Events
2425 West 11th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Race Day Registration (Cash or Check Only)
5K - $35.00
Kid's Dash: $15.00
No family registration on race day.
PACKET PICK-UP
Friday, May 11, 2pm - 7pm
Fleet Feet Sports - Westlake
26149 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH 44145
Sunday, May 13, 7:30am - 8:30am
Market Square at Crocker Park
239 Market Street
Westlake, Ohio 44145
AWARDS
Individual
Top 3 men and women in the following age categories:
14 & Under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70 & Over
Top 3 Moms will win a special gift!
WHAT YOU GET
- Short sleeve race t-shirt
- Age group awards
- Flower for each finisher
- Post-race refreshments and goodies
- B-tag timing results
CHARITY
A portion of your registration will go directly to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services "Hope for the Holidays." You can also make an additional donation to this charity when you register!
Hope for the Holidays is our annual gift program for children and teens in foster care. In early December we invite children and foster parents to our building for a holiday party, where they choose a brand new toy, game, or book for themselves or a sibling. Children can also take a picture with Santa, enjoy homemade cookies and milk, and create a holiday craft.
This program is made possible by gifts from generous donors like you from churches, businesses, schools, families and individuals. Every gift makes a difference
REFUND POLICY
Sorry, but all entries are non-refundable. Once we’ve received and processed your entry, you will not receive a refund, you may not give or sell your race number to other people, and entry fees are not transferable to the next year’s race or any other race.
You are able to transfer your entry to another person for a fee of $10.00. This can be done at any of the packet pickups prior to race day. There will be NO transfers on race day!
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in sponsorship? Contact Joe Neroni (216) 623-9933 or jneroni@hermescleveland.com
MORE INFORMATION
For more information, contact Hermes Sports & Events at (216) 623-9933.
